Blue Jays trade Juan Graterol to Angels, can theoretically get Mike Trout as PTBNL

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Bluebird Banter

Prior to Tuesday night's loss, the Blue Jays made a trade, sending the recently-DFAed Juan Graterol to the Angels for a player to be named later or cash. There's so little hope to hold on to with the Jays these days I'll just believe that the PTBNL is going to be Mike Trout unless I learn otherwise.

