Blue Jays place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day disabled list with strained hamstring
Blue Jays' shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is headed to the 10-day disabled list, club manager John Gibbons announced on Saturday. Tulowitzki left the eighth inning of Friday's series opener when he injured his right hamstring in an attempt to steal third.
