Blue Jays DFA Salty after rough start at plate
Jarrod Saltalamacchia 's brief tenure with the Blue Jays has come to an end after the veteran catcher was designated for assignment on Friday afternoon. Luke Maile was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take over Saltalamacchia's role as Toronto's primary backup to Russell Martin .
