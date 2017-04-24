Blue Jays, Cardinals set for doublehe...

Blue Jays, Cardinals set for doubleheader

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Jose Martinez belted his first major league homer Tuesday night, but the St. Louis Cardinals' rookie was in no mood to celebrate. Martinez blamed himself for the throwing error by shortstop Aledmys Diaz in the 11th inning that led to the winning run in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-5 victory at Busch Stadium.

