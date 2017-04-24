Blue Jays, Cardinals set for doubleheader
Jose Martinez belted his first major league homer Tuesday night, but the St. Louis Cardinals' rookie was in no mood to celebrate. Martinez blamed himself for the throwing error by shortstop Aledmys Diaz in the 11th inning that led to the winning run in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-5 victory at Busch Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC