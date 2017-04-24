Blue Jays ace Aaron Sanchez set to return Sunday vs. Rays
According to MLB.com , Sanchez will return to the rotation Sunday to start against the Rays. The right-hander has been out since he underwent minor surgery April 18 to remove part of the nail on his right middle finger.
