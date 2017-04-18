Bautista homers in 13th, Blue Jays escape jam to beat Angels

Even in a wild, 13-inning victory early Saturday morning, the Toronto Blue Jays looked like a team struggling to get it together. Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the 13th inning, but Joe Biagini had to escape a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the inning to preserve Toronto 's 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

