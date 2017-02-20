Wonderboy wants Jays slugger Donaldson to wrap belt around his waist at UFC 209
If all goes according to plan for UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson, he'll have his arm raised in victory after his upcoming title fight in Las Vegas. And he wants Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson to be the one to wrap the belt around his waist.
