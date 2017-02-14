Who Will Throw the Next Blue Jay No-Hitter?

The Blue Jays, tied for second last all-time in franchise no-hitters, have not accomplished the elusive feat since Dave Stieb hurled a masterpiece on September 2nd, 1990. Since then, one of the most thrilling feats in major league baseball has ceased to exist north of the border for 27 years, despite many close calls, and the lament of fans across Canada continues.

