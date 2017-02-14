Who Will Throw the Next Blue Jay No-Hitter?
The Blue Jays, tied for second last all-time in franchise no-hitters, have not accomplished the elusive feat since Dave Stieb hurled a masterpiece on September 2nd, 1990. Since then, one of the most thrilling feats in major league baseball has ceased to exist north of the border for 27 years, despite many close calls, and the lament of fans across Canada continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC