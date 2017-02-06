Toronto Blue Jays solidify bullpen with recent signings
The clarity of the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen became somewhat clearer this week after the free agent signings of veteran hurlers J.P. Howell and Joe Smith . Ross Atkins and company slow played the free agent reliever market after seeing Brett Cecil sign a lucrative 4-year pact with the St. Louis Cardinals and Joaquin Benoit sign an inflated 7.5 million one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies .
