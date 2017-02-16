Toronto Blue Jays Sign Mat Latos to Minor League Deal
In an effort to add more depth to their pitching staff, the Toronto Blue Jays have signed Mat Latos to a minor league contract. The Toronto Blue Jays have a nice rotation on paper, but they say you can never have too much pitching.
