Toronto Blue Jays' Russell Martin plans to make staying fresh a priority, take time off as needed

When Russell Martin was with the New York Yankees, he remembers looking up at a bulletin board and seeing a stat that read: 'Russell has hit 12 of his home runs after he's had an off day.' "And I was like, 'Maybe I can use a day off more often instead of being stubborn,'" the Blue Jays catcher said on Thursday.

