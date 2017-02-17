Toronto Blue Jays defensive whiz Kevin Pillar sets sights on new...
Kevin Pillar is pretty laidback when he's not patrolling the outfield for the Blue Jays, but he got a little riled up when asked if he considers himself one of the best defensive centre fielders in baseball. "I don't want people to label me as the best defensive centre fielder," Pillar said at Toronto spring training.
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
