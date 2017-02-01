Toronto Blue Jays 2017 top prospects:...

Toronto Blue Jays 2017 top prospects: No. 7, RHP T.J. Zeuch

After sparking his draft stock in the 2015 Cape Cod League, Zeuch made the most of an injury-shortened 2016 season at the University of Pittsburgh by producing a 3.10 ERA over 69.2 innings with strong peripherals. Zeuch may not currently possess the high-end ceiling of a Sean Reid-Foley near the top of Toronto's system, but the 21-year-old does have a very high floor and should be able to move through the Blue Jays' system quickly.

