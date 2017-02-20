Thursday Blue Notes: Grading the offs...

Thursday Blue Notes: Grading the offseason, Loria, Jake Elmore

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bluebird Banter

Jim Bowden has released his grades for the offseason of all the MLB teams , and he gives the Blue Jays a B. I'd feel good about that, but Jim gives a lot of the teams a B. In the AL East, the Rays and Yankees also get Bs, the Orioles a B- and the Red Sox an A. I wish I had teachers that graded like that when I was a kid. 14 of the 30 MLB teams get B or B- or B+.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 27 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC