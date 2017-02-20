Thursday Blue Notes: Grading the offseason, Loria, Jake Elmore

Jim Bowden has released his grades for the offseason of all the MLB teams , and he gives the Blue Jays a B. I'd feel good about that, but Jim gives a lot of the teams a B. In the AL East, the Rays and Yankees also get Bs, the Orioles a B- and the Red Sox an A. I wish I had teachers that graded like that when I was a kid. 14 of the 30 MLB teams get B or B- or B+.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.