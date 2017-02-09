Thursday Bantering: WBC Rosters - No ...

Thursday Bantering: WBC Rosters - No Russell Martin?

Continuing the countdown to spring training, it's only five days until pitchers and catchers report, 15 days until the first game, and 53 days until opening day. We're almost there, folks! Here's the latest: National teams involved in the World Baseball Classic announced their full rosters last night, with the notable omission of Russell Martin from Team Canada.

