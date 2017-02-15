Sports Dinner lands Gaston, Gruber - The Lethbridge Herald - News and Sports from around Lethbridge
A pair of Toronto Blue Jays greats are on the menu for an annual fundraising event helping local sports development. This year, the fourth annual Legends of Sports Dinner, hosted by Under the Lights Sports and Entertainment, will feature Cito Gaston and Kelly Gruber.
