Sources: Rangers, Napoli close to deal

The Rangers are making progress on a deal with free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli , according to Major League sources. The sides have been talking since the beginning of the offseason and appear to be moving close to a deal, with genuine optimism that it could get done before Spring Training.

