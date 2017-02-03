Saturday Bantering: Jerry Blevins, Sergio Romo, Kevin Pillar
As first reported by Jon Heyman, Jerry Blevins , once on Toronto's radar, signed with the Mets last night. The details of the contract are unknown, but it was previously predicted that it would be similar to Boone Logan's one year, $5.5M deal with Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC