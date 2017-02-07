Pompey offers plenty of upside in '17
The Blue Jays' roster seems relatively set, but the one major exception can be found in left field where playing time is still very much up for grabs. Ezequiel Carrera and Melvin Upton Jr. project to open the season as a platoon in left, but there's still plenty of time for that to change.
