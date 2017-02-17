Pearce 'checking every box' in surgery recovery

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says outfielder/first baseman Steve Pearce is ahead of projections in recovering from surgery on his right forearm and could be the team's Opening Day starter in left field. Pearce, who signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in December, had surgery in late September with a recovery time of 4-6 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.