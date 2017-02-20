Marcus Stroman, Jays $300Gs apart in arbitration read comments

Marcus Stroman, Jays $300Gs apart in ...

Marcus Stroman and the Toronto Blue Jays are $300,000 US apart on what each thinks the right-handed starter is worth this season. Stroman asked for a raise from $525,900 to $3.4 million US, and Toronto argued for a $3.1 million salary during Friday's hearing before arbitrators Steven Wolf, Jeanne Wood, James Oldham.

