Jays' Josh Donaldson diagnosed with calf strain after MRI

19 hrs ago

Speaking to the Toronto Sun's Steve Buffery and the rest of the media, general manger Ross Atkins understood why Jays' fans might be anxious: " Anytime in professional sport that an athlete is injured, there's some level of concern, so it's not the news that you want to receive". Wilner, one of Toronto's radio broadcasters, later added that fans shouldn't expect to see Donaldson play in a spring-training game anytime soon - if any at all this exhibition season.

