Goose goes off on Mo, one-inning relievers
In what has now become a spring tradition , former New York Yankees reliever Goose Gossage sat down and gave his annual profane rant about the state of today's game. Last year, Gossage took on Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista and nerds in baseball.
