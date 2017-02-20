Former Toronto Blue Jay Jesse Barfield to headline Clinton Kincardine baseball camps
MP Ben Lobb is pleased to announce the fifth annual Clinton Minor Baseball Camp and the second annual Kincardine Minor Baseball Camp. This year, former Toronto Blue Jay and two-time Golden Glove winner Jesse Barfield will be headlining the instructors for the two-day baseball camp.
