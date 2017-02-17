Former Royal Kendrys Morales is ready for new role with Blue Jays

Kendrys Morales won't be showing off his World Series ring around the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse - not yet, anyway. Morales, who signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent this off-season, was part of the Kansas City Royals' 2015 championship team that beat Toronto in the ALCS before downing the Mets in the World Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.