Former Royal Kendrys Morales is ready for new role with Blue Jays
Kendrys Morales won't be showing off his World Series ring around the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse - not yet, anyway. Morales, who signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent this off-season, was part of the Kansas City Royals' 2015 championship team that beat Toronto in the ALCS before downing the Mets in the World Series.
