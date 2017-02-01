Former GM Alex Anthopoulos has nothing but praise for J.P. Howell

As news was breaking late yesterday afternoon that the Toronto Blue Jays had inked left-handed reliever J.P. Howell to a one-year pact, former Jays General Manager and current Los Angeles Dodgers VP of Operations Alex Anthopoulos was settling in for an appearance on Prime Time Sports with Bob McCown as luck would have it. Anthopoulos who just completed his first season as a member of the Dodgers front office had the privilege of seeing Howell first hand during the 2016 season.

