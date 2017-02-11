Five Blue Jays prospects named to Bas...

Five Blue Jays prospects named to Baseball America Top 100

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't turn 18 years of age until mid-March yet he was the highest ranked Blue Jays prospect garnering the 20th spot on the BA Top 100 list. Guerrero Jr. was also only one of five players to be awarded a 70-Power grade Outfielder Anthony Alford is the second best ranked Blue Jays player taking the 59th spot.

