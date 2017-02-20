Death threats, polygamy, pills: Yordano Ventura's final year of marriage 0:0
The saga is sad and complex, and it offers a snapshot into the complicated life Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura lived before he tragically lost it on Jan. 22 , dying in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on his way to see his estranged wife, MarA a del Pilar Sangiovanni. She appears to be at the center of it all: The reason his mother, Marisol, said they hadn't spoken in nearly a year, a woman he married quickly after meeting on social media, who claimed he attempted to commit suicide, and whose father sent two men to scare her husband after they had been arguing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC