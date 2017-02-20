Death threats, polygamy, pills: Yordano Ventura's final year of marriage 0:0

The saga is sad and complex, and it offers a snapshot into the complicated life Royals right-hander Yordano Ventura lived before he tragically lost it on Jan. 22 , dying in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on his way to see his estranged wife, MarA a del Pilar Sangiovanni. She appears to be at the center of it all: The reason his mother, Marisol, said they hadn't spoken in nearly a year, a woman he married quickly after meeting on social media, who claimed he attempted to commit suicide, and whose father sent two men to scare her husband after they had been arguing.

