Cubs pick up right-hander Eddie Butler in deal with Rockies - Wed, 01 Feb 2017 PST

In this June 28, 2016, file photo, Colorado Rockies starter Eddie Butler delivers a pitch to Toronto Blue Jays' Ezequiel Carrera during the first inning of a baseball game in Denver. The Chicago Cubs have acquired Butler from the Rockies for James Farris in a swap of right-handed pitchers on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.