Could Pagan be an angel in the outfield for the Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays have had an unconventional offseason to say the least as they still find themselves plugging holes with less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers are slated to report to spring training. Many of the rumblings and rumours did not come to fruition as the Blue Jays searched for ways to get younger, faster and more athletic in the always competitive American League East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.