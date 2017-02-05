Blue Jays sign RH reliever Joe Smith
The Blue Jays added another relief to their bullpen fold late Saturday night, signing Joe Smith to a 1 year, major league deal. MLB on Fox's Ken Rosenthal was the first to break the news.
