Blue Jays Sign Joe Smith To One Year Deal
The Blue Jays have signed right-handed reliever Joe Smith to a one-year contract, tweets Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. Smith, 32, split time with the Angels and Cubs last season, and boasts an impressive 2.93 ERA over his career.
