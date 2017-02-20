Blue Jays' middle infield depth a potential concern for 2017
On Blue Jays This Week, Hazel Mae is joined by Mike Wilner to talk about the Jays recent signing of Jarrod Saltalamacchia and whether Kendrys Morales can make fans forget Edwin Encarnacion. Stand by the field in the early morning at a Spring Training facility as the players stream out of the clubhouse, and you'll marvel at just how many players it takes to sustain an MLB team.
