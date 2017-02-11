Blockbuster revisited: Modern day dissection of the Blue Jays 2012 offseason

The departures of R.A. Dickey and Josh Thole this offseason officially close the door on the last remaining pieces involved in the Blue Jays' two blockbuster trades that reshaped the franchise back in the winter of 2012. The pair of deals, which included a 12-player trade with the Miami Marlins that brought three former All-Stars north of the border, and a move with the New York Mets to acquire the reigning NL Cy Young champion, shocked the baseball world and received acclaim from Jays fans, media, and players alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.