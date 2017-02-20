Bautista, Stroman headline Toronto's WBC contingent
The Blue Jays could have 10 players taking part in this year's World Baseball Classic when action gets underway on March 6. Right-hander Leonel Campos , lefty Shane Dawson , lefty Jake Fishman and righty Jordan Romano were the Blue Jays Minor Leaguers who made the list. Even though Osuna, Estrada, Happ, Fishman and Campos were named to their rosters, it doesn't guarantee they will actually pitch.
