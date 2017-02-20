Bautista, Stroman headline Toronto's ...

Bautista, Stroman headline Toronto's WBC contingent

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays could have 10 players taking part in this year's World Baseball Classic when action gets underway on March 6. Right-hander Leonel Campos , lefty Shane Dawson , lefty Jake Fishman and righty Jordan Romano were the Blue Jays Minor Leaguers who made the list. Even though Osuna, Estrada, Happ, Fishman and Campos were named to their rosters, it doesn't guarantee they will actually pitch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 27 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC