A look at the NL East at the start of spring training

In this May 24, 2016, file photo, then-Toronto Blue Jays pitcher R.A. Dickey delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game in New York. Former NL Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey signed with the the Atlanta Braves on a one-year contract in the off-season, as the team added a 42-year-old knuckleballer to a thin rotation as the team moves into a new ballpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.