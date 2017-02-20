2017 Bluebird Banter Top 40 Prospects: 1-3

It's been a while since Sean Reid-Foley began unknowingly auditioning for the role of Nuke LaLoosh in the inevitable remake of the great "Bull Durham," but here he is today; a top three prospect with the chance to be a top arm on the Blue Jays in the not too distant future. Drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB first-year player draft, Reid-Foley has always been known for his swing-and-miss potential but with that came a lack of command that also saw him providing free passes at a far too frequent rate.

