Zeke, too: Blue Jays, Carrera avoid arbitration
The Toronto Blue Jays and Ezequiel Carrera have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.1625 million contract. Earlier today, the Blue Jays and infielder Darwin Barney agreed to a one-year, $2.8875 million contract for 2017, his final year before being eligible for free agency.
