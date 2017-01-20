Yankees And Masahiro Tanaka: Creative Minds Can Get It Done
The Yankees, it would be fair to say, would rather see Masahiro Tanaka stay rather than leave by opting out of his contract at the end of the 2017 season. Tanaka, it would also be fair to say, is remaining non-committal as to what his choice will be, but he is apparently not ruling out a return to the team either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yanks Go Yard.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|11 hr
|recep
|1
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete...
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo...
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC