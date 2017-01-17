Winner party: Night of triumph, legac...

Winner party: Night of triumph, legacy in NYC

12 hrs ago Read more: Toronto Blue Jays

The last time a Major League Baseball game was played, 80 days earlier, it was a Game 7 classic with Terry Francona managing the Indians and Jon Lester coming out of the bullpen to pitch three innings for the victorious Cubs. On Saturday night, those two sat side-by-side at the 94th New York Baseball Writers' Association of America dinner, and Francona stepped up to the microphone to present his former protege with the Postseason MVP Award.

