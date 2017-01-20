WBC 2017 Preview: Breaking down Mexico

Mexico endured a surprising early exit four years ago in the last World Baseball Classic, but it will open this year's tournament before a home crowd at Estadio de Beisbol Charros de Jalisco in Group D with Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Italy. The Mexican national team opens play against Italy on March 9 with a roster full of Major League talent, including five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.