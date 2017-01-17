Vancouver Canadians Hot Stove Luncheon offers up baseball fun and good works
While January doesn't generally make one think of baseball-especially with all the snow and ice and torrential rain of late-there is one local winter tradition which will bring back happy memories of the ballpark. Now in its seventh year, the Scotiabank Vancouver Canadians Hot Stove Luncheon serves up healthy portions of inside baseball and camaraderie this coming Friday , with proceeds going towards a number of great causes.
