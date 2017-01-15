Toronto Blue Jays: The Mercenary's Creed

When looking back at the glory years of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club and reveling in their momentous accomplishments spread over the 1992 &1993 seasons, one is often struck by the delicious irony in how their rosters were assembled into an eventual formula worthy of legendary success . Throughout the better part of the decade leading up to their window of competition the Blue Jays were renowned for their gradual development of upper crust talent vis-A -vis strategic drafting efforts, brilliant scouting personnel, and cagey international signings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.