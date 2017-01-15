Toronto Blue Jays: The Mercenary's Creed

Toronto Blue Jays: The Mercenary's Creed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Jays Journal

When looking back at the glory years of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club and reveling in their momentous accomplishments spread over the 1992 &1993 seasons, one is often struck by the delicious irony in how their rosters were assembled into an eventual formula worthy of legendary success . Throughout the better part of the decade leading up to their window of competition the Blue Jays were renowned for their gradual development of upper crust talent vis-A -vis strategic drafting efforts, brilliant scouting personnel, and cagey international signings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
News Perth pitcher Liam Hendriks claims Major League... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC