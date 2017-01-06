Toronto Blue Jays: Has Time Run Out to Contend?

After 2015's trade deadline frenzy almost pushed them to the World Series the last two seasons, the Toronto Blue Jays now find themselves in a tough spot. Has the team's window to compete closed as quickly as it opened? In the span of about a year and a half, the Toronto Blue Jays have gone from looking like the major leagues' most dangerous team to a franchise in flux.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.