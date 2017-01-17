Toronto Blue Jays are still a team with holes, but now, at least, they have holes and Jose Bautista

The curious off-season of the Toronto Blue Jays, the one in which they watched one franchise hero sign with a rival for a smaller contract than they had offered him and then snapped up the second Jays legend for the relative pittance of a one-year guarantee, is perhaps best summed up by one statement offered by Ross Atkins on Thursday morning. "You can't predict," the Toronto general manager said at a Rogers Centre press conference, "what agents think the market for their players is going to be."

