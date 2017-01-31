Toronto Blue Jays 2017 top prospects: No. 8, RHP Justin Maese

Blue Jays' right-hander Justin Maese lacks the buzz of many prospects that we have ranked behind him entering the 2017 season, and perhaps that's fitting given his pitching style. Maese , still just 20 years old, saw his draft stock spike just ahead of the 2015 draft amid reports of his fastball touching the mid-90s, and while he sits more comfortably in the 91-93 range, the early returns have been very positive.

