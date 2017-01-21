Toronto Blue Jays 2017 top prospects:...

Toronto Blue Jays 2017 top prospects: #20, RHP Zach Jackson

Drafting and developing bullpen arms is a strategy I see increasing as prices continue to climb on the free agent relief market. Whereas most top-level pitching prospects exhaust all options as a starter before making a bullpen move, the temptation to fast-track high-velocity arms to the MLB 'pen at a minimum salary creates a bigger advantage than it once did.

