Toronto Blue Jay Josh Donaldson to Appear In HISTORY's Drama Series VIKINGS 1/18
Toronto Blue Jay third baseman Josh Donaldson, the2015 American League MVP, will make his acting debuton next week's episode of HISTORY's hit drama series VIKINGS on Wednesday, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT gueststarring as Hoskuld, a Viking warrior of great skill. Two-time All-Star Donaldson filmed the scene in episode 418 titled "Revenge" at the "Vikings" Ashford studios in Wicklow, Ireland in January 2016.
