Thursday Bantering: Darwin Barney avoids arbitration

12 hrs ago Read more: Bluebird Banter

The Jays signed Darwin Barney to a 1-year, $2.8875 to avoid going to arbitration with him. Or at least so says Jon Heyman and why would he lie? Darwin played in 104 games, last season, for the Jays.

