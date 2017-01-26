The Blue Jays have discussed a trade involving David Robertson with the White Sox
The Blue Jays and White Sox have discussed a possible trade involving Chicago closer David Robertson , according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe . Nothing appears immanent, or even likely for that matter, but the news does suggest that the Toronto front office still plans to pad the team's bullpen depth before the start of the 2017 season .
